De Jong allowed zero runs on zero hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings in Tuesday's 5-3 loss against the Red Sox.

De Jong entered Tuesday's game after Mitch Keller left after the second inning due to shoulder fatigue. The 28-year-old held Boston hitless through four innings and only surrendered one free pass. The strong effort is in line with his season-long performance as he maintains a 2.33 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 46.1 innings. It is unlikely Pittsburgh moves him back into the rotation given his success thus far in the bullpen, but the situation is worth monitoring if Keller is forced to the IL.