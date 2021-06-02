De Jong is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

JT Brubaker (personal) doesn't appear on track to return from the bereavement list this week, so De Jong will be called upon to make a second straight spot start in his stead. De Jong acquitted himself well in his 2021 debut last weekend against the Rockies, working five innings while striking out five and giving up one run on three hits and two walks in a no-decision.