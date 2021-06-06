De Jong didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Marlins after allowing five runs on seven hits (including three home runs) and a walk while fanning five across five innings.

De Jong didn't have his best stuff Saturday and particularly struggled with the long ball, as he allowed three in just five innings. The right-hander owns a 10:3 K:BB over his first two outings of the campaign. He could make another start next week, though that may depend on whether JT Brubaker (personal) returns from the bereavement list.