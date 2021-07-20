De Jong (1-4) took the loss Monday against the Diamondbacks after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.

Although he gave up seven hits, all four runs De Jong surrendered came via the long ball. He allowed Pavin Smith and Josh Van Meter to go back-to-back in the second and then later Eduardo Escobar launched a two-run shot in the fifth to make it 4-0. The 27-year-old has now given up at least four runs in four of his last five starts and has given up multiple home runs in back-to-back. One positive was he tied his season-high in strikeouts but otherwise was unimpressive. De Jong now sports a 5.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and a 39:19 K:BB over 43.2 innings. He's in line for a matchup against the Brewers next week.