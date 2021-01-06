De Jong signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
De Jong has made just four appearances (two starts) over the past two seasons, and he elected free agency at the end of October following a rough season with the Astros. The right-hander allowed 12 runs on 12 hits and four walks while striking out nine over 7.1 innings in 2020, and he'll have to compete for major-league playing time in 2021. He could serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training, but he could certainly begin the season in the minors given his struggles over the past several seasons.