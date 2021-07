De Jong was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left knee inflammation, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was struck on the knee by a liner during Monday's loss to Arizona, which figures to be how the issue arose. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list July 30, but it's not yet clear if he'll forced to miss additional time. The Pirates figure to provide an update on De Jong in the coming days.