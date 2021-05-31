De Jong is a candidate to make another start for the Pirates, Jake Crouse of mlb.com reports.

General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that he hopes De Jong will get another shot in the rotation. "I think our hope is that we have a little bit of a runway now," Cherington said. "We wanted to have some confidence about that because he obviously wasn't on the roster. He is now. He is out of options. We hope that there's an opportunity for him." With Chad Kuhl, JT Brubaker and Trevor Cahill all soon expected back in the rotation, De Jong will need to once again impress in his next outing. The 27-year-old was in line for a win Sunday until Richard Rodriguez suffered his first blown save of 2021.