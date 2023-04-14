De Jong (undisclosed) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 13.
There is no injury description in the Pirates' initial announcement of this move. Robert Stephenson (elbow) will come off the IL in a corresponding roster move to fill the bullpen vacancy.
More News
-
Pirates' Chase De Jong: Blows save chance•
-
Pirates' Chase De Jong: First career save•
-
Pirates' Chase De Jong: Four hitless innings in relief•
-
Pirates' Chase De Jong: Activated from injured list•
-
Pirates' Chase De Jong: Could return after minimal IL stint•
-
Pirates' Chase De Jong: Sidelined with knee tendinitis•