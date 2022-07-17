The Pirates placed De Jong on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left knee tendinitis, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

De Jong is experience discomfort in the same knee that he had surgically repaired last July, so he could be at risk of spending more than the minimum amount of time on the IL. The Pirates called up their starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Bryse Wilson, from Triple-A Indianapolis to take over the active roster spot of De Jong, who has submitted a 2.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 35 innings out of the Pittsburgh bullpen this season.