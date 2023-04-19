site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-chase-de-jong-slated-for-live-bp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Chase De Jong: Slated for live BP
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
De Jong (back) will throw live batting practice this weekend, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
De Jong is a little less than a week removed from being diagnosed with a lumbar spine muscle strain. He'll probably need some rehab appearances before being activated.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read