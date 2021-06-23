De Jong (0-2) allowed four runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking two in 4.2 innings of work. He was tagged with the loss in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat against the White Sox.

The righty was very inefficient, allowing traffic on the bases in all but one of his innings and requiring 95 pitches to get through 4.2 frames. Wednesday marked a step backwards for De Jong after he allowed one and two runs in his previous two starts, respectively. The six strikeouts were a season-high for De Jong, though. He's expected to make his next start Monday at Coors Field.