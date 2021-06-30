De Jong (0-3) took the loss against Colorado on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out three.

Opposing starter German Marquez hurled a one-hit gem for Colorado, so De Jong never had much of a chance in his bid for his first big-league win since 2018. He fell behind 2-0 after two innings and was tagged for three more runs in the fifth en route to his third loss of the campaign. The right-hander did tie his season high with five innings, but that was accompanied by tying his season-worst mark by allowing five earned runs. De Jong will carry an unappealing 5.65 ERA into his next start, which is currently scheduled to come at home against Atlanta early next week.