De Jong (0-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Pirates were downed 3-1 by the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander served up a solo shot to Yan Gomes in the second inning but was otherwise sharp, tossing 44 of 71 pitches for strikes. Unfortunately he exited in a 1-0 hole, and the Bucs weren't able to tie it up and get De Jong off the hook for the loss. He has yet to last more than five innings in any of his four starts, but De Jong will take a 4.26 ERA and 17:9 K:BB through 19 innings into his next outing.