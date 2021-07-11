De Jong allowed five runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings, taking a no-decision versus the Mets on Sunday.

The right-hander allowed a two-run home run to Francisco Lindor and a three-run blast to Michael Conforto in the first inning. After the nightmarish start, De Jong was able to settle in, and the Pirates ultimately got him off the hook when they rallied ahead in the ninth. He's still struggled to an unimpressive 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB across 38.2 innings spanning eight starts this year.