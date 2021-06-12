De Jong allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings in Friday's loss to Milwaukee. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

De Jong gave up a pair of runs in the second inning but settled in and ended with a respectable outing. He issued four of the 11 walks given up by Pittsburgh's arms in Friday's loss. The 27-year-old now owns a 4.80 ERA after giving up seven runs over 10 innings in his last two starts. De Jong is lined up to start in Washington next week.