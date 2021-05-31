De Jong allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings during Sunday's loss to the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision.

De Jong was in line for the win when he left Sunday's contest since he only allowed one run via a triple in the top of the fourth inning. However, the Rockies put together a late rally, so De Jong was forced to settle for a no-decision in his 2021 debut. If De Jong remains in the rotation, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Saturday.