The Pirates optioned Shugart to Triple-A Indianapolis after Wednesday's win against the Blue Jays.

The right-hander has been a quality bullpen piece for Pittsburgh this year with a 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:17 K:BB across 43.2 innings, but he'll lose his place on the big-league roster with top prospect Bubba Chandler set to be promoted. Given Shugart's performance, he should receive another look with Pittsburgh before the end of the season.