Pirates' Chasen Shreve: Added to big-league roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shreve was selected by the Pirates Tuesday.
The righty takes the active roster spot of Kyle Crick (triceps). Shreve was effective for the Mets in 2020, posting a 3.96 ERA in 17 relief appearances.
