Shreve agreed Sunday with the Pirates on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Though he won't immediately get added to the 40-man roster, Shreve becomes one of more intriguing arms in the Pittsburgh bullpen. While with the Mets last season, Shreve relied heavily on a fastball-splitter combo and was able to generate a 17.1 percent swinging-strike rate, the fourth-best mark among all qualifying left-handed relievers. He should be a strong bet to earn a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, and he could immediately seize a key late-inning role.