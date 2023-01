Young was sent from the Blue Jays to the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for Zach Thompson.

The 25-year-old outfielder had been an above-average hitter at every minor-league stop until he reached Triple-A Buffalo last season, where he hit .234/.331/.350 in 65 games. He did steal 20 bases over that stretch, hinting at some fantasy potential should he earn a call-up at some point this season, but there may not be enough in his bat to make him anything more than a bench piece.