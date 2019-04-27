Archer's stay on the 10-day injured list due to right thumb inflammation isn't expected to last much longer than the minimum 10 days, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Archer was examined by a hand specialist Saturday, who confirmed that the issue isn't a particularly serious one. He'll resume throwing within a few days and could wind up missing just one start. The Pirates won't need a spot starter, as they have three off days in the next 10 days.