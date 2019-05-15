Archer (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Archer wound up missing two-and-a-half weeks due to thumb inflammation. He carried a 2.74 ERA through his first four starts of the year, but a six-run dud in his final outing prior to the injury raised that mark up to 4.33. Clay Holmes was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.