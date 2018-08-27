Pirates' Chris Archer: Allows six runs in loss to Brewers
Archer (4-7) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks across four innings Sunday while taking the loss against the Brewers. He struck out five.
Archer coasted through the first two innings before he was tagged for six runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- in the third. He finished the inning and pitched through the fourth but ran his pitch count up to 78 and called it a day prior to the fifth. Archer exited his previous start with discomfort in his leg, which could have still bothered him in this turn, but it seems far-fetched that it was the sole reason for his struggles. The right-hander has now posted an unsightly 6.45 ERA with his new team and will face another difficult matchup this weekend against the Braves.
