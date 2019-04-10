Pirates' Chris Archer: Appeals suspension
Archer appealed his five-game suspension and remains on track to start Saturday against the Nationals, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Archer was handed a five-game suspension for throwing at Derek Dietrich over the weekend. Seeing as the right-hander won't begin serving the suspension until his appeal is heard, he tentatively remains on track to start against Washington on Saturday.
