Archer will begin serving his five-game suspension for Sunday's series finale versus the Nationals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Archer will apparently drop his appeal after making his scheduled start Saturday as the Pirates have off days Monday and Thursday, making it easy for the starting rotation to absorb his absence. The 30-year-old will have his regular turn through the rotation bumped back one day as he will return to start next Sunday against the Giants.

