Pirates' Chris Archer: Collects first win in Pirates uniform
Archer (4-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.
Archer fared much better in his second start for the Pirates, stifling the Rockies at Coors Field to earn his first win with Pittsburgh. The right-hander retired the first eight batters he faced before pitcher German Marquez notched a single in the third inning. Archer wasn't as sharp over the final two innings -- allowing four hits and two walks -- but he managed to exit with a 3-2 lead after limiting the damage to a David Dahl two-run homer. He'll look to keep the momentum going in his next outing, which will come on the road against the Twins on Tuesday.
