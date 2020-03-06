Pirates' Chris Archer: Confirmed for Friday start
Archer (neck) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Friday's spring game against the Blue Jays, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com.
It was announced Thursday that Archer would take the ball Friday for the first time this spring, and the Pirates' lineup reveals he will do just that. Given he's a couple weeks behind his fellow starters, It's unlikely Archer goes more than a inning or few in Friday's contest.
