Pirates' Chris Archer: Confirmed for home opener
The Pirates have confirmed Archer as their starter for their fourth game of the season April 1 against the Cardinals.
Manager Clint Hurdle had previously hinted when pitchers and catchers reported to camp that Jameson Taillon would take the hill for the Opening Day game Thursday in Cincinnati, leaving Archer, the team's No. 2 starter, to handle the home opener. While the arrangement delays Archer's 2019 debut, he'll at least bypass a potential landmine at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park and instead benefit from a start at the spacious PNC Park. Archer will look to build on a solid Grapefruit League season during which he racked up 18 strikeouts against five walks over 11.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...