The Pirates have confirmed Archer as their starter for their fourth game of the season April 1 against the Cardinals.

Manager Clint Hurdle had previously hinted when pitchers and catchers reported to camp that Jameson Taillon would take the hill for the Opening Day game Thursday in Cincinnati, leaving Archer, the team's No. 2 starter, to handle the home opener. While the arrangement delays Archer's 2019 debut, he'll at least bypass a potential landmine at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park and instead benefit from a start at the spacious PNC Park. Archer will look to build on a solid Grapefruit League season during which he racked up 18 strikeouts against five walks over 11.2 innings.