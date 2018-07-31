Pirates' Chris Archer: Dealt to Pirates
The Pirates have a deal in place to acquire Archer from the Rays for a rumored package of Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Archer has once again underperformed relative to his fielding-independent numbers, posting a 4.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 96 innings. However, he has a 2.70 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 50 strikeouts over his last eight starts (43.1 innings), so he's pitching better right now than he has all season. While the Pirates probably won't win the National League Central this year, Archer is under team control for the next three-plus seasons at less than $10 million AAV, so the deal makes sense, given Pittsburgh's payroll restrictions and competitive window. Archer is currently scheduled to start Wednesday, so he should slot into the Pirates' rotation in a day or two. His fantasy value should receive a slight boost, as Archer moves from the American League East to the National League.
