Pirates' Chris Archer: Delivers quality start against Braves
Archer didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Braves, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.
The right-hander seemed poised for his second victory in six starts as a Pirate, but a Keone Kela meltdown in the eighth inning kept Archer out of the win column despite his first quality start since the end of July. He'll take a 4.56 ERA on the season -- but a shakier 5.40 mark since the trade to Pittsburgh -- into his next outing Fridat at home against the Marlins.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Allows six runs in loss to Brewers•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Listed as Sunday's starter•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Leaves with leg discomfort•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Settles for no-decision•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Collects first win in Pirates uniform•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Turns in shaky start in Pirates debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...