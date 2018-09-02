Archer didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Braves, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander seemed poised for his second victory in six starts as a Pirate, but a Keone Kela meltdown in the eighth inning kept Archer out of the win column despite his first quality start since the end of July. He'll take a 4.56 ERA on the season -- but a shakier 5.40 mark since the trade to Pittsburgh -- into his next outing Fridat at home against the Marlins.