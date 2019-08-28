Pirates' Chris Archer: Does throwing-like activities
Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Archer (shoulder) did some "one-arm plyometric throwing-like activities" Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
While it's not quite the same as picking up a ball and throwing, this is still a step in the right direction for Archer, who has been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days.
