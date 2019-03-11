Pirates' Chris Archer: Does well again Sunday
Archer completed three innings of shutout ball against the Yankees on Sunday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out four batters.
He's totaled five scoreless innings and is on track to start the Pirates' home opener April 1. Archer recorded a 3.38 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 21.1 innings at PNC Park in 2018 and should continue to benefit from throwing in a pitcher's ballpark in 2019.
