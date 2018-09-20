Archer (5-8) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight in a 2-1 victory over the Royals.

It was the right-hander's best performance since being traded to Pittsburgh, although it's perhaps not a coincidence that it came against a semi-familiar American League foe. Archer does seem to have gotten more comfortable in his new uniform, posting quality starts in three of four September outings with a 27:7 K:BB in 24 innings. He's currently set to close out the campaign with a two-start week, taking the mound on the road Tuesday against the Cubs and Sunday against the Reds.