Pirates' Chris Archer: Done for season
General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Archer (shoulder) has been shut down for the rest of the season, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After landing on the injured list Aug. 21 with right shoulder inflammation, Archer was cleared to resume a throwing program less than two weeks later. Since he started playing catch off flat ground earlier this month, Archer hasn't made enough progress to realistically build up to a starter's workload before season's end, making it an easy decision for the PIrates to shutter him. Archer will wrap up a highly disappointing campaign with a 5.19 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 143:55 K:BB across 119.2 innings, but the Pirates are still expected to pick up his affordable $8.25 million team option for 2020 and keep him in the fold as a member of the rotation.
