Pirates' Chris Archer: Eschews windup against Atlanta
General manager Neal Huntington said Archer, who no-hit the Braves for the first five innings he threw Saturday, pitched exclusively out of the stretch to simplify his approach and repeat his motion.
Speaking on his weekly radio show, Huntington said Sunday that pitching out of the stretch exclusively is a way to "simplify, to minimize body movement, to get in one position and maximize what you get out of that spot." Archer threw his fastball at a season-high rate of 54.7 percent. After compiling a 6.45 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with Pittsburgh in August, the right-hander is finally showing glimpses of the potential that led the team to spend so heavily for him at the deadline.
