Pirates' Chris Archer: Exits Tuesday's start
Archer was removed at the start of the second inning during Tuesday's game against the Nationals with an apparent injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Archer delivered a scoreless first frame and threw one warmup pitch leading into the second inning, but he appeared to tweak something as the throw went high and he left the field. More information should be available on the situation as Archer is further evaluated.
