Archer (thumb) has yet to resume throwing but is expected to throw within the next few days, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Archer hit the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation Saturday after a particularly poor outing against the Dodgers the day before. He's eligible to return Tuesday, and his absence is expected to be brief, but a precise return date won't become clear until he's seen how his thumb responds to throwing.