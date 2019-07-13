Archer allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday.

The right-hander was magnificent through six frames, allowing zero runs and one hit, but he gave up a homer, single and walk to start the seventh. Archer then departed without recording an out in the seventh, and all the inherited runners he left scored. Still, this was an encouraging sign from Archer, who struck out 10 for the first time this season. He is 3-6 with a 5.42 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 84.2 innings. Archer will pitch next at the Cardinals on Wednesday.