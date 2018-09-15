Pirates' Chris Archer: Fans eight in loss to Brewers
Archer (4-8) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight as the Pirates fell 7-4 to the Brewers.
The right-hander dug a quick 3-0 hole by giving up first-inning homers to Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw, but Archer settled down and gave the Bucs a chance to tie things up at 3-3 before allowing another run in the bottom of the fifth, dropping his record to 1-3 with Pittsburgh. He'll take a 4.66 ERA on the year -- but a 5.49 mark with his next club -- into his next start Wednesday at home against the Royals.
