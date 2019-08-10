Archer didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out nine.

The right-hander hasn't won a game since June 6, but he's pitched well enough to earn at least one since the All-Star break. Over his last six trips to the mound, Archer has delivered four quality starts while compiling a 4.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB through 35 innings. He'll take another shot at win No. 4 on the year in his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Angels.