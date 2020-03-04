Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Archer's (neck) live batting practice session went well Monday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh hasn't laid out the next step for Archer just yet, but he'll presumably be included on the team's pitching schedule over the weekend or early next week. If Archer can avoid any further setbacks with his neck, he should have enough time to prepare for a potential Opening Day starting assignment.