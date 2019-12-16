Archer (shoulder) is fully healthy and shouldn't have any limitations for offseason training, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander missed a sizeable portion of the second half of the season as a result of inflammation on his throwing shoulder, but the team said Monday that he should be "full systems go" for offseason training. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a career-worst 5.19 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 2019 and will look to bounce back in 2020 after having a normal offseason of work.