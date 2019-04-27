Archer allowed a season-high six earned runs in four innings against the Dodgers on Friday. He gave up six hits and three walks, striking out three batters.

Cody Bellinger's two-run, first-inning homer set the tone for Archer's night. The right-hander continues to struggle with pitch efficiency. He needed 88 pitches (including 53 strikes) to navigate his way through four frames. His 4.33 ERA is almost identical to the 4.31 mark he compiled last season. Archer will next face the Rangers in Texas, against whom he holds a 5.59 ERA in 19.1 innings or the Oakland A's at PNC Park, depending upon whether manager Clint Hurdle skips the fifth starter with Monday's day off.