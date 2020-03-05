Pirates' Chris Archer: Guidance expected soon
The Pirates are expected to have a decision on how they are going to proceed with Archer (neck) on Thursday or Friday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Manager Derek Shelton gave no update on Archer following his throwing of live batting practice Monday. The team has already lost one potential starter, Steven Brault (shoulder), for an undetermined amount of time. Archer still has time to begin the season in the starting rotation, provided he returns within the next week.
