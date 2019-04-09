Archer was suspended five games for throwing at the Reds' Derek Dietrich on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The incident ignited a benches-clearing brawl and led to suspensions for Yasiel Puig and Reds' manager David Bell. Archer is eligible to appeal his suspension. Depending on the timing of a potential appeal, the suspension may amount to nothing more than an extra day of rest between starts for Archer. If he doesn't appeal, he could pitch again Sunday against the Nationals.