Archer (hernia), who started throwing several weeks ago, is expected to participate in his normal spring training routine, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He began his offseason throwing program New Year's Day, the same day as he has throughout his career. "I don't start throwing 100 percent until midway through spring training, so I have plenty of time before I really need to step on it," he said. Archer, who underwent bilateral hernia surgery in late November, pitched in pain after initially heading for the disabled list in early June. After a less-than-healthy 10-game stint with Pittsburgh following a trade-deadline deal, look for the 30-year-old to rebound from a mediocre 4.31 ERA and 1.38 WHIP (in 148.1 innings) in 2018.