Archer was placed on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's possible the thumb problem explains Archer's poor start against the Dodgers on Friday, when he allowed six runs in just four innings of work. He'll be eligible to return May 7 against the Rangers after missing just a single start, though it's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. The Pirates have three off days in the next 10 days, so they won't need a fifth starter for now. Michael Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Archer's place on the roster.