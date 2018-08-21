Archer was removed from Monday's start against the Braves after the fourth inning due to discomfort in his left leg, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The training staff came out to check on him, and while he stayed in the game briefly after that, he did not go back out for the fifth inning. He wasn't very efficient, needing 76 pitches (50 strikes) to get through four frames, but was able to limit the damage to one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three. He left with the Pirates trailing 1-0. The Pirates say his removal was a precaution, and he should be considered questionable for Sunday's scheduled start in Milwaukee.