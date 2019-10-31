Archer will likely have his $8.25 million option picked up for the 2020 season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 31-year-old had a down year in 2019 as he battled various injuries, posting a career-worst 5.19 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP over 23 starts. Still, Archer has an above-average fastball velocity and still was getting plenty of empty swings against him this past season. An official decision will need to be made by Monday.