Pirates' Chris Archer: Likely to have option picked up
Archer will likely have his $8.25 million option picked up for the 2020 season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 31-year-old had a down year in 2019 as he battled various injuries, posting a career-worst 5.19 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP over 23 starts. Still, Archer has an above-average fastball velocity and still was getting plenty of empty swings against him this past season. An official decision will need to be made by Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...