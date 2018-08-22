Pirates' Chris Archer: Listed as Sunday's starter
Archer (leg) is listed as the probable pitcher for Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
It doesn't look like Archer will be forced to miss a start in the rotation after exiting Monday's outing due to discomfort in his left leg. He was able to stay in the game following his initial sign of discomfort, but was removed as a precaution prior to the fifth inning versus the Braves. Expect to see him on the mound against the Brewers this weekend.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Leaves with leg discomfort•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Settles for no-decision•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Collects first win in Pirates uniform•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Turns in shaky start in Pirates debut•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: To start Friday against Cardinals•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Not in line for weekend start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...