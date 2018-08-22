Archer (leg) is listed as the probable pitcher for Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't look like Archer will be forced to miss a start in the rotation after exiting Monday's outing due to discomfort in his left leg. He was able to stay in the game following his initial sign of discomfort, but was removed as a precaution prior to the fifth inning versus the Braves. Expect to see him on the mound against the Brewers this weekend.